The 10th largest yacht in the world, Sailing Yacht A entered into the Superyachts.com Top 100 upon her launch back in 2015. A series of intensive sea trials and final outfitting phases placed Sailing Yacht A in the global spotlight, given her distinctive design by Philippe Starck in an unofficial world debut.

The owner of the previous M/Y A today receives not only one of the largest but also one of the most advanced yachts on the water. Its three sailing masts hail as the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composites in the world whilst the mainmast soars some 100m above the waterline, equipped to power a yacht with a gross tonnage of 12,600 GT.

Nobiskrug’s Managing Director, Holger Kahl commented on the delivery of this revolutionary milestone for the shipyard, owner, designers and industry alike: ‘Born from the desire of the owner to ‘push the boundaries of engineering and challenge the status quo of the industry’, “Sailing Yacht A” is undoubtedly one of the most visionary projects Nobiskrug has ever been involved in.’

One of the most advanced superyachts with unique features such as underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems, today marks arguably this year’s most exciting delivery to date. Sailing Yacht A’s delivery sparks not only an iconic moment for all those involved, but is a landmark painting 2017 in a new light.