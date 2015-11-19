Adèle is the first yacht to enter the expanded refit hall since the capacity of this hall and the neighboring climate-controlled paint hall was increased last summer. The extensions prepare the way to increase the workflow between construction and finishing on yachts of up to 90m / 300ft in one hall and up to 60m / 200ft in another three.

Both paint halls are fitted with high intensity lighting, air flow, temperature and humidity controls that exceed the stringent requirements of all the major paint manufacturers.

Adèle will undergo an extensive refit programme and is preparing to emerge a renewed and reborn yacht of intense style and comfort; enforcing the brand mantra of “Huisfit, no ordinary custom refit. Royal Huisman, no ordinary custom shipyard.”