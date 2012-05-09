Built in 2004 by Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman (with a refit in 2008), the yacht combines the talents of Pieter Beeldsnijder for its exterior and interior with the naval architectural skills of Gerard Dijkstra & Partners. It is exclusively for sale through Y.CO.

The luxurious three-masted schooner boasts a decadent interior with a media lounge, extensive library and commercial grade kitchen along with an array of other plush amenities.

Dwarfing most other yachts in size, Athena can also beat most of them across the water, boasting speeds of up to 19 knots, whilst the yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys, including wakeboards, kite-surfing equipment and a range of scuba diving gear.

It can accommodate up to 10 guests within its 5 cabins (1 Master, 3 Double, 1 Twin), as well as 18 crew.

S/Y Athena is on the market priced at $95,000,000.