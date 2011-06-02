Built by the Southern Wind Shipyard in 2005, Dharma is billed as “elegant, seaworthy and comfortable”, and comes with a proven track record of around-the-world sailing with the same owner and captain since her launch.

The custom yacht boasts a composite hull with a superstructure, a beam of 6.8 metres and a 3.5 metre draft. Bow thrusters assist the vessel’s manoeuvrability at low speeds.

Both the yacht’s interior and exterior were created by Nauta Design, whilst engineering was undertaken by Farr Yacht Design.

The yacht accommodates eight guests in four double cabins with a separate area for three crew members.