The re-launch of the Golden Lion took place on the ‘Day of Urk’, an event held every Whit Saturday to celebrate the unique heritage of the former fishing village.

After finding sailing yacht Golden Lion in Denmark in 2007, her experienced owners took her to the Balk Shipyard for a comprehensive refit. The yard was responsible for all of the metalwork and the vast majority of the technical activities to bring her up to the latest specifications and EU directive 98/18 standards for passenger ships.

That yacht's current owners have previously run two renowned three-mast schooners, Swaensborgh and Hendrika Bartelds. Now, the stunning and completely refitted Golden Lion holds the highest level of aesthetics, equipment and technology. S/Y Golden Lion will serve a dual function as a sail and training vessel alongside a day sail vessel for up to 200 guests.

All the original detailing that makes the boat so special has been carefully removed and returned onboard by the Balk craftsmen, who have clearly displayed their ability to combine the past, present and future to unique effect.