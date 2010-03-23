Lucky dog was built by LA based shipyard Baratucci Yachts, Inc. in 2002 and sold by IYC brokers Jon Motta and his colleague Chany Sabates who acted on behalf of the seller.

Lucky dog has open spaces throughout, including a generous flybridge which is ideal for sunbathing or entertaining and sports a sleek and sporty aesthetic. She can accommodate six guests including full width owner suite and two guest rooms on either side which hold premium comfort even when she is capable of cruising at 22 knots.

Lucky Dog’s asking price was $1.495 million