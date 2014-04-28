A beautiful sleek new exterior profile from the drawing boards of her original designer Ron Holland Design “All involved at Ron Holland Design were excited to contribute to the extensive refit of M5. This ground breaking sailing yacht has gained a new life, incorporating her new owners personal detailing requirements as well as new engines, genets, and many related systems. The intention is to ensure M5 can remain in world voyaging condition for the foreseeable future.” The result is a truly remarkable record breaking superyacht that provides sumptuous living and entertainment spaces on board for up to 16 guests.

The project brought together a number of well-known industry names to bring the Owners vision to life. New lightweight carbon rigging was designed and manufactured by Carbo-link with OYS making all the fittings. Marine Results fitted all the rigging onto the mast. An elegant art deco inspired interior created by the team at Redman Whiteley Dixon. As Toby Ecuyer, Director, explained “We were privileged to be involved in the transformation of this truly magnificent yacht. The Owner's unfailing vision, dedication and trust coupled with Pendennis' expertise established the foundations of an extraordinary project. In concert with a remarkable collective of talented craftsmen, designers, engineers and project managers, all of whom have worked tirelessly to transform M5 into truly impressive Superyacht; we have very much enjoyed working with Ron Holland and his team, the crew and of course so many familiar faces at PSY during this remarkable refit project.”

Following the completion of her final fit-out, sail trials and systems testing earlier this year M5 left Falmouth bound for the South Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in early April. Rocka Romcke, Captain and Owners Rep on M5 commented “We are all incredibly proud of our involvement in and management of the extensive refit on M5. Working together with all of our key project partners, we have given M5 a new lease of life and prepared her for her next adventure.”