Sailing yacht Nazenin V was designed by Sparkman & Stephens in New York City and built by RMK Yachts in Tuzla, Turkey. The superyacht was awarded the special commendation for sailing yachts over 45m for her “outstanding design, excellent execution, and meeting the owner’s requirements perfectly.”

The owner, Mr. Rahmi Koc, was honoured with a Neptune trophy and a bottle of Champagne at the Gala Dinner held at the Guildhall, London on Saturday 22nd May.

Exterior styling, engineering, and naval architecture for Nazenin V were completed by Sparkman & Stephens, whilst UK-based Redman Whitely Dixon created the graceful blond teak interior. Paul Johnson was the project manager behind Nazenin V, offering years of experience and invaluable expertise to the project.

The culmination of five years of design development, engineering and construction has led to a world-class superyacht that exceeds the owner's strict requirements for comfort, safety, performance and tasteful simplicity in every way.

Sparkman and Stephens have congratulated RMK Yachts for their outstanding execution of a widely celebrated yacht.



Read about the winners of the World Superyacht Awards 2010.