S/Y Nuberu Nau for Sale with Dahm International
Dahm International has recently signed the sophisticated 28m sloop Nuberu Nau for sale, ready for inspection in Spain.
Designed by the naval architect Philippe Cabon, Nuberu Nau is a classic example of sophisticated sailing. Nuberu Nau was custom built in aluminium and launched by the CNB shipyard in 2001, recently benefitting from a complete refit in 2010.
With a luxurious interior from Frank Darnet, Nuberu Nau was designed and built to combine comfort and performance – producing a magnificent all-round sailing yacht.
Nuberu Nau can accommodate guests in one luxurious owner’s cabin, two guest cabins, consisting of a double and a twin, and two crew cabins.
Available for sale with Dahm International, Nuberu Nau is listed at an asking price of €3,500,000.