Designed by the naval architect Philippe Cabon, Nuberu Nau is a classic example of sophisticated sailing. Nuberu Nau was custom built in aluminium and launched by the CNB shipyard in 2001, recently benefitting from a complete refit in 2010.

With a luxurious interior from Frank Darnet, Nuberu Nau was designed and built to combine comfort and performance – producing a magnificent all-round sailing yacht.

Nuberu Nau can accommodate guests in one luxurious owner’s cabin, two guest cabins, consisting of a double and a twin, and two crew cabins.

Available for sale with Dahm International, Nuberu Nau is listed at an asking price of €3,500,000.