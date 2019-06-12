A Fitzroy Yachts build, 45m Palmira is a household name in the sailing world, with a formidable history as a regatta contestant and plenty of podium finishes in her time. She also has the proud legacy of being the superyacht of choice for some of the biggest names in sailing, including British Olympic gold medalist Shirley Robertson and New Zealand sailing superstar Cameron Appleton.

With an exterior by Dubois Naval Architects that won the 2010 Showboats Design Awards for ‘Best Exterior Design & Styling in the Sailing Yacht’ category, Palmira offers uncluttered deck areas with fixed sun pads aft, a spacious forward deck area and alfresco cockpit-dining. Options for relaxing and entertaining abound, whilst leaving plenty of areas for the crew to operate without infringing on guest comfort.

Her inner recesses reveal luxurious trimmings by Adam Lay Design to rival any large motor yacht. A split-level main salon, 4 spacious cabins and uncluttered deck are attired with an impeccable taste level, featuring walnut furniture, lime oak flooring, light hemp wall paneling, dark Wenge wood tables, a white onyx bar and light reflecting sofas by Giorgetti Spa.

A spacious main salon is flooded with natural light from skylights and wrap around windows to maintain the theme of bringing the outdoors in - an outdoors that features an alfresco cockpit dining with optional awning, a spacious main deck with fixed sun pads aft and a fold-down swim platform connects guests to the water, tenders and toys.

Palmira offers guests the adventure of cruising the ocean onboard a regatta-topping vessel capable of cruising from Panama to Tahti, with all the trimmings of an ultraluxe superyacht. She is a true bridge between the thrill of sailing and the opulence of motoring.

Palmira is available for charter in the Med this summer. Contact Y.CO for more information