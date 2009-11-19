Amongst the innovative highlights of the new launch include an aluminium, ultra-light streamlined hull with maximum 540 ton displacement ensuring excellent sailing performance as well as extreme comfort.

Her aluminium superstructure design is a brand new aesthetic feature for the 56m sailing yacht series and sees Panthalassa take on a racier and more aerodynamic line than her forerunners.

The Foster and Partners-designed interiors are characterised by feelings of wellbeing and harmony created by the elliptical aerial central staircase, and the three massive sky lights which allow her interior spaces to be flooded with natural light.

The lower deck is where Panthalassa really steps away from the previous launches of the 56m line with a layout that disregards an Owner’s Suite, and instead boasts six similar size cabins.

She sleeps up to 12 guests in four Queen-size cabins and two Twin cabins which have beds easily transformed to become Queens also. Each features an en suite and lounge.

The debut launch in the Perini Navi 56m sailing yacht series was Burrasca in 2003, followed by the deliveries of Zenji (ex. Santa Maria), Rosehearty, Selene, Salute Silvana and Riela.

Sailing yacht Panthalassa will be followed by another two units in the next few years, planned to have similar naval architecture and fully-customised interiors.

Perini Navi also plans to produce a further five sailing yachts and three motor yachts by 2013.