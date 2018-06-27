The sale involved Mac Pajot representing the buyer, Ruben Llaudet at World Yacht Group representing the seller and James Greenwood at Worth Avenue assisting.

Philanderer accommodates up to ten guests in a five stateroom layout including a master en suite cabin that features a Jacuzzi and private office. She also features an upper and lower saloon with a formal dining area as well as large deck areas that offer al fresco dining.

In addition guests can enjoy Philanderer’s list of toys and tenders which includes a five-metre Novurania Equator 500 tender, a three-metre Imnasa semirigid Rib 300, kayaks, windsurf with different sails, water skis, wake boards and snorkelling equipment.

In 2009 she underwent a major interior refit, which saw her fully refurbished, and her layout adapted to accommodate a new cockpit. The works included the fitting of new navigation and communication equipment, audio/video equipment, tender & toys and fridges. In 2012 Philanderer underwent a technical refit that led to the batteries, electric panels and parts of the generator being replaced. The works also saw a new alarm system being installed and new safety gear being supplied to meet the commercial registration requirements for worldwide cruising.

According to Worth Avenue, Philanderer had an impressive charter history in Mallorca, Ibiza and Italy.