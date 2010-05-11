S/Y Salute has an aluminium hull with enhanced performance abilities. The custom stub keel yacht is built to ABS class, holding a forward facing cockpit with high tech furling system and winches. She also features bow thrusters to further manoeuvrability.



Salute's interior by Remi Tessier is designed to use the space below deck to its highest potential, able to accommodate for up to 12 guests in six cabins.

Superyacht Salute is capable of achieving 12.5 knots with her dual 965hp MTU engines to give her a range of 4,750nm.

Sailing yacht Salute is listed with an asking price of €35 million.