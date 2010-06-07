S/Y Spirit of Bowfish for sale with Dahm International
The 29.45m sailing yacht Spirit of Bowfish is for sale with Dahm International. The superyacht was built in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and underwent an extensive refit in 2000.
S/Y Spirit of Bowfish is a Jongert 2900, featuring exterior and interior styling by Peter Sijm. The yacht has been kept in superb condition by her current owner and offers a smooth sailing experience thanks to her hydraulic furling system and retractable bowthruster.
Spirit of Bowfish can accommodate six guests in three cabins, comprising a master suite and two doubles. She can also sleep four crew members onboard.
S/Y Spirit of Bowfish is for sale with Dahm International, with an asking price of EUR€2.87 million.