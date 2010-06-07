S/Y Spirit of Bowfish is a Jongert 2900, featuring exterior and interior styling by Peter Sijm. The yacht has been kept in superb condition by her current owner and offers a smooth sailing experience thanks to her hydraulic furling system and retractable bowthruster.

Spirit of Bowfish can accommodate six guests in three cabins, comprising a master suite and two doubles. She can also sleep four crew members onboard.

S/Y Spirit of Bowfish is for sale with Dahm International, with an asking price of EUR€2.87 million.