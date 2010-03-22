Symphony II (ex: Perseverance) was designed by Jack Sarin Design and built by Westport Yachts in 2001 and has had a very successful charter career. She was customised by her owner to be equipped with everything a relaxing or adventurous cruise could need and offers luxurious comfort from her Claudette Bonville designed interiors.

Her powerful looking superstructure is propelled by twin 1800hp MTU 16V 2000 M90 Twin Screw Diesel engines capable of achieving an impressive 24 knots at top speed and able to cruise at around 20kts.

Symphony II easily sleeps eight guests in one master, two doubles and a twin cabin and is now on the market with IYC at the new price of $4.69 million.