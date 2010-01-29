Built by Burger Boat Company in 2009, the 46m motor yacht was unveiled last year at the 50th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Inspired by the design of a 1920s Fantail Cruiser, the motor yacht has classic exterior styling made from teak and white painted panelling. Her elegant interior features Macassar Ebony, glossy white surfaces, and teak and Sycamore flooring with wool carpeting.



The winners of the World Superyacht Awards will be revealed during a Gala Evening on Saturday the 22nd May at London’s Guildhall.

