The Judges’ Special Award for Best Displacement Motor Yacht below 500gt was given in recognition of the detailed manner in which Burger Boat Company and designer Ken Freivokh created the owner's vision of a classic motor yacht from the 1920s.

Working to remarkably high standards of design, construction and engineering, Burger Boat Company; Ken Freivokh and naval architect Bruce King recreated the splendour, grace and charm of a bygone era with the 46m motor yacht.

Sycara IV represents Burger’s continued commitment to designing and building custom yachts to meet the owner’s specific requirements.



Fantail motor yacht Sycara IV was inspired by the classic yachts of the 1920s. The yacht’s elegant exterior is made from teak and white painted panelling, whilst her interior uses Macassar Ebony and glossy white surfaces, with classic navy blue and cream furnishings alongside teak and sycamore flooring.