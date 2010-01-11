Synergy yacht joins YPI charter fleet
YPI Charter has announced the addition of 30.7m motor yacht Synergy to their charter fleet. The Falcon 100, which launched in 2003 can accommodate 10 guests in four cabins.
“Synergy is a very specific Falcon 100’” says Carine Zanotti, YPI Charter Marketing Broker. “...The new Owners pay a lot of attention to detail and have made some stunning changes to Syngergy’s interior, re-doing it in a beautiful modern 'casual-chic' Parisian style.”
“As a charter yacht, Syngergy is as ideal for a family in search of a stylish holiday at sea as it is for businesses exhibiting in Cannes or on the French Riviera, looking for a more private and inspired corporate entertainment venue,” explains Carine.
Synergy is available for charter in the Mediterranean and is staffed by a young and enthusiastic crew.
Syngergy Summer 2010 weekly rates
High Season (11 Jul - 23 Aug)
EUR €52,500
Mid Season (22 Jun - 10 Jul & 24 Aug - 20 Sept)
EUR €45,500
Low Season (other months)
EUR €28,000
