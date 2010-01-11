“Synergy is a very specific Falcon 100’” says Carine Zanotti, YPI Charter Marketing Broker. “...The new Owners pay a lot of attention to detail and have made some stunning changes to Syngergy’s interior, re-doing it in a beautiful modern 'casual-chic' Parisian style.”

“As a charter yacht, Syngergy is as ideal for a family in search of a stylish holiday at sea as it is for businesses exhibiting in Cannes or on the French Riviera, looking for a more private and inspired corporate entertainment venue,” explains Carine.

Synergy is available for charter in the Mediterranean and is staffed by a young and enthusiastic crew.

Syngergy Summer 2010 weekly rates

High Season (11 Jul - 23 Aug)

EUR €52,500

Mid Season (22 Jun - 10 Jul & 24 Aug - 20 Sept)

EUR €45,500

Low Season (other months)

EUR €28,000

