Searching for underwater caves in Capri, roaming the rocky cliffs of Sorrento and living a life of sophisticated luxury in Ischia are just some of the experiences awaiting those stepping on board M/Y India. This, compared with added dimensions of revelry through exemplary menus and outstanding company, compliments the surroundings on board this classic 35-metre motor yacht.

Built in 1982 by Benetti, this is a sophisticated throwback to a bygone era of luxury, ideal for those looking to cruise free and easy with friends and family. India is a stately yacht custom designed for those looking to sip local rose on the expansive aft deck, dine on the sun-deck or jump, ski and dive from the beach club platform.

Even with an extensive history to the classic cruiser, India has all technological amenities ideal for long journeys across the stunning Amalfi Coast stopping at every idyllic destination thanks to an extensive refit project. With space on board for 10 guests, the stripped-back and stylish interiors offer comfortable respite from the midday heat or evenings spent together enjoying some of the finest food on the water.

Enjoy Sauteed seashells, salmon and cucumber rolls to start before dining on the freshest Paccheri pasta with swordfish or traditional seafood risotto as the crew prepares a round of sun-down cocktails on the top deck. This is the riviera lifestyle, and the answer to the last minute charter break for you, your friends and your family.

Click here for more information on chartering M/Y India.