The Rostock shipyard in Germany, located on one of Northern Europe’s main waterways, is home to top maritime technologies and has the capacity to built superyachts up to 70 metres in length.

In another positive step, Tamsen has begun to again increase his staff with the number of new orders being received and in light of current discussions with a couple of prospects for new builds over 40 metres.

With the acquisition of Tamsen Maritim, Tamsen aims to develop his company’s capabilities in propulsion, processing and composite technologies to ensure yacht building, refits, and conversions in Germany continue to excel.

Tamsen Maritim is a shipyard of Tamsen Yachts, the original company established by Heiner Tamsen in 2005 to create unique yachts of innovative and exclusive design.

The first product to be launched from the Tamsen brand was the Tamsen 41M which continues to have its order books filled for several years in the future.