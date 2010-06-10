The shipyard’s location in Rostock, Germany, near one of Europe’s main waterways, combined with a highly skilled team and experience of building large yachts, makes Tamsen Maritim an ideal stop over for a refit.

The owner decided to start this spring with the first step of refitting the masts, renewing the underwater ship, repainting the hull and maintaining the rig.

The second step of the yacht's refit is planned for next winter. The flexibility of Tamsen Maritim makes it possible for the owner to plan his extensive trips in the Baltic Sea during the summer and to know his yacht in good hands.