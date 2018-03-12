The latest project between builder and designer, S801 provides the excitement of next-generation systems and technical details merging with modern, clean lines across an impressive 80-metres.

Tankoa’s largest yacht design to date, the S801 draws inspiration for its distinctive contemporary profile from the famed Amerigo Vespucci, an 80 metre tall historic Italian Navy ship.

Launched in 1931, the famous ship inspired S801’s clean exterior by Francesco Paszkowski, “In fact, the various deck levels appear suspended, breaking up the superstructure and giving the impression of airiness and lightness rare for a yacht of this size and volume” describes a recent statement from Tankoa.

In the final stages of last year, we praised the duo on a collaboration which saw the launch of their 50-meter motor superyacht, Vertige. Their second launch to date after Suerte.

Much like the refreshing design of Vertige, Paszkowski utilizes the various deck spaces, five to be precise, to value natural light and create a harmonious relationship with the water.

Furthermore, S801’s Italian fusion of contemporary engineering and forward-thinking design foreshadows perhaps a new flagship for Tankoa’s fleet.

“With S801’s high-tensile steel hull and superstructure of aluminium and other lightweight alloys, Tankoa Yachts is setting out on a trajectory to develop a yacht that will be among the most innovative projects of its kind in terms of aesthetics, construction and technology.” discloses Tankoa. Once completed it will become part of the shipyards megayacht range of 80-88 metres.

Still yet to be named, the S801 concept is due to launch at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show and joins a burgeoning list of exciting new models to emerge this year.