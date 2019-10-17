Tankoa Announces New 70m Project

The yard’s latest project will feature a bold, masculine exterior brought together by clean and captivating lines, with a distinctive vertical bow stem. The underlying inspiration is one of balance and continuity, exemplified by the united arcs and intersections that are brought together on this project.

The NEXT 70 will be available in three different superstructure profiles, offering owners a good degree of customisation while remaining true to Tankoa’s unique design.

“Building on the success of Suerte and Solo, this new 70 metre design incorporates the distinctive brand features of Tankoa and combines them with new solutions,” Francesco Paszkowski commented in a statement. “The aim has been to develop a yacht with innovative stylistic and technical features that will confirm Tankoa’s status at the forefront of the superyacht sector.”

As for NEXT 70’s interiors, one of the design highlights can be witnessed in the forward area, whose layout has been arranged such that it is spread over two connected levels between the main and upper decks. There is also a master suite over the main and upper deck, affording 150 square metres of expansive space, complete with side terraces and a private gym. A private staircase leads to the foredeck, which itself is fitted with a helipad.

Just a few of the other remarkable feats of design on the NEXT 70 include a panoramic lounge and dining area, bountiful use of frameless glass, a spa area, multiple socialising and relaxing areas as well as a large alfresco zone on the upper deck with pool. All of these features come together to give the effect of seamless connection between the decks and various guest areas, as well as optimal use of space and volume on-board.

NEXT 70 will also house a 9m limousine tender and a 5.5m guest tender in the stern garage, while crew and rescue tenders as well as jet skis will be housed in the bow underneath the helipad.