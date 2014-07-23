Following the construction contract for the S693, a 69.4 meter yacht due for delivery in July 2015, Tankoa gathered interest from the global brokerage community as well as directly from Yacht-Ology’s clients who came to Genoa to visit what is considered a new "case history" in the Italian yachting industry.



The increasing attention given to Tankoa Yachts allowed Yacht-Ology to spot the substantial demand for a 50 meter/499 GT yacht with modern design, the latest trends in amenities and top-notch engineering. So far, four clients have shown a solid interest for this new model that will be available with two different hull designs.

In its full displacement version, the S501 will be capable of a 16 or 18 knot top speed, depending on the chosen power package, while in its semi-displacement variant, she will be capable of 27 knots. Both versions will be entirely built in aluminum light alloy 5083.



The S501 has been created around fundamental layout criteria and technical parameters collected from yacht owners, captains, surveyors and engineers.

The genesis of the project did not rise from a specific design idea. At this stage, Francesco Paszkowski received the list of non-negotiable items that had to be part of the new project, which he drew in accordance to his style and special feel while creating a unique and game-changing project for Tankoa.