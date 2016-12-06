With cutting-edge design by the Francesco Paszkowski Studio, Tankoa has today presented their latest lightweight, sharp and powerful project bringing race attitude to luxury yachting.

The new Open concept is designed to be built entirely in light alloy 5083, with a sleek and sporty design, low draft of 1.80m and high-powered engines with a top speed of 28/30 knots.

The new breed of design to come from the Tankoa – founded in 2008 – is a call-back to classic Italian style with a new expression of technology and design.

We caught up with Tankoa at the Monaco Yacht Show, click here to watch the full interview and find out more about the new projects defining the future of the shipyard.