Replicating some elements of the first in the 50m series, Vertige, Elettra is also very much a standalone vessel. Her unique features include a hybrid propulsion package, the galley being situated on the main deck and a touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck. Unlike her predecessor, she will be a 5-cabin vessel with a main deck owner’s suite and four guest cabins

Elettra is propelled through the water with twin MTU engines, two electric motors and two variable speed generators. She is also a highly efficient yacht, with the possibility for cruising in various different modes depending on requirements.

Diesel-Electric mode offers considerable fuel savings and reduced noise levels, whilst Hybrid Mode shuts down two diesel generators during generators during navigation. Traditional Mode allows variable speed generators to self-adjust to the required load and finally, in Full-Speed Mode both main engines and generators supply power to the two electric motors for a top speed for 18 knots.

Elettra’s light and natural interior is the work of design tycoons Francesco Paszkowski Design and Magherita Casprini. Her modern layout comprises a lower deck equipped with gym, beach club and VIP and guest cabins, and a main deck which hosts the cockpit, saloon, dining room, galley and superb master suite with office and lounge.

Meanwhile, the upper deck is designed around its relaxation areas including a sky lounge, solarium and open-air lounge, and the fly deck provides further leisure spaces with sun-beds, a bar and a jacuzzi.

As of early April, the 50m is approaching completion, with the final assembly of the VIP guest cabin, fitting of the jacuzzi and installation of exterior ceiling panels on the fly deck. The laying of teak deck forward of the wheelhouse has also been completed, as has the installation of stainless steel cleats and fairleads and the painting of the mast.

Elettra will undoubtedly prove to be another exponent of Tankoa’s long standing expertise and professional experience of success. We look forward to bringing you news of her imminent completion and official delivery.