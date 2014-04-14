Tankoa S693 Superyacht Sold

Francesco Paszkowski, who designed Tankoa's original first two projects, was asked to revise the lines in collaboration with Yacht-Ology with the mission to make it a timeless modern classic pleasure yacht just under the 70 meters mark.

Now sold and under construction, a full displacement yacht with a 1,300 + Gross Tonnage, S693 will be capable to sail at a maximum speed of 16,5 knots with a cruising speed of 15 knots and an economical long range speed of 12,5 knots with over 5.000 nm range. Efficiency, reliability and practicability are words that best describe Tankoa S693’s core values.



S693 is the first Tankoa born from a long lasting team of boat builders, a modern classic yacht with a high efficiency hull developed by renowned naval architect professor Ruggiero and a contemporary style by Francesco Paszkowski who is also responsible, in close collaboration with the owner's family, for the interior design and decoration we could describe as “modern zen” style.