The second superyacht in the range, Vertige was sold in February 2015 and 2017 will be the year the Francesco Paszkowski design comes to life on the waters of Italy. According to Euro Contenti, CEO of Tankoa, this is a true recognition of the ‘boutique shipyard’ which prides itself on building yachts with clients.

“Despite the impressive background and success track records of the entire Tankoa management, we are extremely proud that the client, his surveyor and broker, Daniel Bussani from Aquila Yachting, decided Tankoa was the most suitable shipyard to build his new yacht after investigating a number of European builders.”

Vertige is the project cementing the arrival of Tankoa with a balanced and timeless design offering six cabins, gym, home cinema and hydraulic balconies in the Owner’s suite and aft deck. Contact with the sea being a constant theme throughout, with a modern and warm atmosphere.

“I followed the construction of the first delivered Tankoa Yacht, the 69.30 meter Suerte,” explains Owner’s representative Albert McIlroy. “This was a very large yacht for a first, but it was backed up by the limitless experience of Tankoa’s managers and technical office. This being said, it was a challenging experience as we were working with a very tight contractual delivery schedule.

With S501, the shipyard has greatly improved their time schedule management and operation processes and they truly have a Teutonic approach that often leaves me speechless for an Italian builder. I can say, after having supervised the construction of many yachts worldwide, not only the work pace and productivity at Tankoa are superiors but it is also probably the first time I see a yacht that size where the production schedule is fully respected without altering the incredible flexibility Tankoa starts being known for.”

The launch of superyacht Suerte was a defining moment for Tankoa, which continues this year with the launch of the S501 Vertige.