Tankoa Superyacht Vertige Returns from First Sea Trials
Superyacht Vertige has today completed first sea trials following her launch in February, bringing back excellent results and on schedule for delivery later this year.
This 50-metre superyacht Vertige reached 16 knots in calm seas and five knots of wind, while maintaining stability and comfort even in choppy waters, metre-high waves and winds growing up to 30 knots.
Edoardo Ratto, General Manager of Tankoa Yachts, commented: “The first sea trials, which lasted about eight hours, were simply incredible. Vertige reached a top speed of 16.5 knots at 60% load (about 33,000 liters of fuel and more than 20,000 liters of water). S501 has a range of over 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots, which really makes a difference when going for Atlantic crossings. There were no vibration at all and the decibel readings were inferior to contracted levels – in the owner’s suite and Vip cabin, levels were below 50 decibels”.
During the first trails, while performing all the maneuvers foreseen by international standards, Vertige’s excellent handling was confirmed: even when the stabilizers were not enabled, the yacht demonstrated excellent stability.
With high-grade engineering now a documented fact, the timeless and cutting-edge design of Francesco Paszkowski is currently preparing to grace the shores of the world’s most sought after destination in true style. This contemporary exterior creates a lifestyle of unbroken ocean views on board which work with a modern but warm interior by Margherita Casprini.