Suerte is the first in the new Tankoa 70 metre series and reflects a fantastic profile evolution for the forward-thinking yacht builder as well as an individual project with immediately perfect balance upon introduction to the water.

“Achieving such perfect balance at first launch happens once every 40 new launches,” explains Edoardo Ratto, General Manager of Tankoa. “I am truly and sincerely emotional about it because this is our first yacht as Tankoa and despite our impressive technical office, the highest level of professionalism of our engineers and our background in yacht building there are always some unforeseen factors that can affect balance at the time of first launching. Most builders are still capable to compensate an eventual slight balance issue with all that is left to install onboard, but here, we have nothing to correct.”

In addition to debuting Suerte at the Monaco Yacht Show, Tankoa will also use the prestigious event to showcase two new 53-meter models code-named S531 and S532.