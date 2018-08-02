Tankoa Yachts Launch S701 Solo

Tankoa’s CEO, Euro Contenti commented, “As much as we were happy to see the client so happy and excited on the dock together with his family, we are truly proud to have developed such trustful relationship with such knowledgeable owner. Solo will be exhibited in Monaco and will surely be a show stopper as she is an exceptional yacht that will demonstrate that Tankoa is THE alternative to Northern European shipyard to build a high - quality yacht at reasonable cost and extreme flexibility.”

Designed by Francesco Paszkowski with interior styling by Margherita Casprini, M/Y Solo features a number of key differences within her build, layout and design in comparison to the reminiscent 69-metre M/Y Suerte. Features which include her longer LOW, which allows an optimised top speed of 17 knots with reduced consumption along with a volume of around 1,600 GT.

Furthermore, M/Y Solo includes catalytic underwater exhausts; smell and smoke free outdoor decks; a larger winter garden; a larger aft deck with a six-metre transversal glass door; cut-down glass bulwarks sections to allow unobstructed sea views; and a wide body upper deck which makes room for an oversized panoramic salon.

Solo can accommodate up to 12 guests in a six-stateroom layout including a master suite located on the vast private owner’s deck which also has direct access from the touch-and-go helideck aft. There is also a VIP suite and four doubles (two of which can be converted into twins) which are situated on the main deck. A hairdressing/massage room and the owner’s study can also be converted into additional cabins as they are both equipped with an ensuite bathroom. Solo’s sofas and seating areas are from Fendi Casa’s latest collection.

The owner’s rep comments, “Solo is destined for charter and the owner’s brief called for a circulation plan that allowed the crew to work completely independently from the owner and guest areas for maximum privacy. He further requested a décor that is modern, elegant and warm. Both the GA and décor are the result of a collaborative effort by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini”.

M/Y Solo will make an international debut at this years Monaco Yacht Show from the 26th to 29th September 2018.