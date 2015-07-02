Tankoa Yachts Launches M/Y Suerte

The launch represents the first yacht in Tankoa’s 70 metre series and was celebrated with a sit-down dinner for Tankoa’s employees, subcontractors, suppliers, international brokers, designers and a selection of international journalists.

According to Tankoa, as soon as the vessel reached the water, she showed perfect balance with zero degree lateral inclination and a draft only one centimetre off of the yacht builder’s calculation.

Speaking at the launch, Edoardo Ratto, Tankoa’s General Manager, said: “Achieving such perfect balance at first launch happens once every 40 new launches.

“I am truly and sincerely emotional about it because this is our first yacht as Tankoa and despite our impressive technical office, the highest level of professionalism of our engineers and our background in yacht building there are always some unforeseen factors that can affect balance at the time of first launching.

“Most builders are still capable to compensate an eventual slight balance issue with all that is left to install onboard, but here, we have nothing to correct.”

In addition to debuting M/Y Suerte at the Monaco Yacht Show, Tankoa will also use the prestigious event to showcase two new 53-meter models code-named S531 and S532.