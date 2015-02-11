Read online now
Tankoa Yachts Sell First 50m Motor Yacht

By Ben Roberts

Making a firm move into the large yacht market, Tankoa Yachts of Italy has today announced the sale of their first distinctive 50m motor yacht design.

This announcement has ushered the all-aluminium light alloy design into the first exciting phases of construction. Her exterior profile is a modern, sleek and cutting-edge design which echoes the characteristic conceptual skill of Tankoa while her layout will provide a spacious lifestyle for those on board.

With a cruising range of 5,000nm at a speed of 12 knots, the 50m Tankoa yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in 2 guest cabins; 2 VIP cabins; 1 Master Cabin and 1 Owner’s cabin with balconies.

Tankoa Yachts are also constructing a 69.30m motor yacht which, once delivered, will bring around a new level of high-quality avant garde design and technology.

