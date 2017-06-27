Choosing to display their second build, is Italian Shipyard Tankoa, who boasts excellence in a multicultural and global approach to yacht construction.

Launched earlier this year and delivered in May, the Francesco Paszkowski vision, 50m Vertige, is a design statement that balances all the class of a traditional yacht with a silhouette of futuristic fluidity.

From her six cabins to her home cinema and plethora of water-toys fit for even the most avid ocean-explorers, life on board Vertige is a nod to the luxury experience desired by every owner. Floor-to-ceiling windows and lateral foldout terraces, however, are the features that advance this modern superyacht into the realm of like-no-other, resulting in a direct affinity with the sea; as per the owner’s request.

But it’s not only the design we are excited to see on display at the Monaco Yacht show… Tankoa’s construction process has been widely marvelled upon. Renowned project manager and build engineer, Albert McIlroy elaborates;

‘With S501, Tankoa Yachts has greatly improved their time schedule management and operation processes and they truly have a teutonic approach that often leaves me speechless for an Italian builder.

I can say, after having supervised the construction of many yachts worldwide, not only the work pace and productivity at Tankoa are superior but it is also probably the first time I see the production schedule fully respected without altering the incredible flexibility that Tankoa is becoming known for.’

With summer marking just a matter of time before MYS preparations begin, Vertige is a new superyacht we look forward to catching a glimpse of in late September. Now available for summer charter with Northrop & Johnson, we hope her return to Monaco follows a first season of happy Mediterranean cruising.