With the S693 just about ready for delivery to her owner in July 2015, alongside the S701 and the S501 projects, the sophisticated design work continues on the latest and largest of the yard's models – the S801.

The first of its kind, the Tankoa S801 is a concept design based on an 80 meter long platform, extendable to 88 meters. She will have a beam of 13.50 meters, with a 2,500 gross tonnage in its 80 meter version.

The main deck will take advantage of the yacht's full beam, providing maximum volume across the four decks plus sun deck. An enormous main deck lounge will welcome guests aboard, while the five VIP cabins with in suite baths will be located in the fore part of the main deck to maximize silence and comfort (in line with the 70 meter design philosophy).

The owner’s gigantic suite will be located on the upper deck aft section. His apartment will consist of a grand “bedroom” with two walk-in closets, a massage zone, private SPA/Sauna, personal office and a spacious bathroom. These amenities are just part of the initial proposal for S801 as the shipyard will consider fully custom designed layout.

Code named “Golden Wings”, the S801 is Francesco Paszkowski's vision of Italy's most famous and beautiful ship of all time, the Amerigo Vespucci. Her superstructure seems to be literally suspended in mid-air, an interpretation of how the sailing ship would appear if her rig was shifted aft.

The reference to Amerigo Vespucci is an excellent way to pay tribute to one of the greatest Italian maritime explorers of the world.

With advanced structures and applied technologies Tankoa Yachts intends to build one of the world’s most innovative yachts. The hull will be made of high tensile steel, with a light aluminium alloy superstructure. Other state of the art technologies, such as titanium reinforcements, presently under study, should be part of the package.

The S801 concept project will be completed in the next few months with further development of technical specifications, principal system layouts and engineering.

Yacht-Ology President Michel Karsenti and sales & marketing responsible for Tankoa Yachts said: “All along the inception of the S801/S881 project the aim was to bring the marketplace a different approach. We’ve seen over the last few years a number of out-of-the-box designs being launched. Most of them were trendy but looked outdated after a couple of years. With this new project, we are bringing a radically new design that retains the classic basics of an elegant super yacht. It will surely give the project a long lasting appealing elegance that any yacht buyer is concerned with to achieve the best possible resale value”.