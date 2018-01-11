Tankoa’s S533 Saetta is streamlined, aggressive and stands out from the crowd for a number of reasons; from her progressive/aggressive modern style through to her high-grade engineering.

The sheen of her profile comes from expertly crafted glass surfaces seamlessly merging hull and superstructure, while life on board is engineered to bring guests and owners closer to the water with zero interruptions.

“Tankoa S533 represents a leap forward, a glimpse of the future” declared Francesco Paszkowski. “The evolution of the path we have followed up to now with the new project for Tankoa, a yard that we are proud to work with, combines speed with solidity, cleanliness of lines and forms with dynamic lightness.

The extensive use of glass was adopted to bring in the sea, and the essentiality characterizing the exterior styling amplifies this sen sensation of an endless horizon.”

The modern nature of the bow, sleek profile and effortlessly cool exterior design is set to match a customisable interior and ample, open external deck spaces.

This is a superyacht with stripped-back style and offers the opportunity to relax or entertain in all scenarios with al fresco dining, beach club, sun pads, open sun deck and even more space on the bow.

Her three MTU 16V 2000 M94L water jets give her a top speed of 28 knots, which adds an interesting edge to the style. Able to cruise 600 miles at 24 knots and 1,200 at 17 knots, this is the ultimate island cruiser and a masterpiece motor yacht to make the most of any cruise.