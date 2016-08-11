Hull number six of the Mothership series, which includes award-winning yachts such as the 36.4 metre Nomade, Sexy Fish is a sharp-lined original design concept with distinctive style.

Currently undergoing her first set of trials, her first run on open water has now been completed and Tansu has presented performance is beyond expectations ahead of her grand debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2016.

Commenting at the time of her sale earlier this year, Broker David Legrand of Fraser Yachts Monaco explained how this motor yacht is a milestone project for the shipyard: “Hot on the heels of the sale of Bartender earlier this year, the sale of Cutlass marks a new chapter in the continued success story and confirms the solid value of Tansu Yachts in the current notable economic market. Providing the state of the art exterior and interior design by Riza Tansu, high quality construction, timely deliveries and reliable engineering, Tansu has proven itself as a world-class shipyard.”

Drawn by Tansu Design, with naval architecture and engineering by Diana Yacht Design, Sexy Fish is built to cruise the world’s waters in true comfort. Rugged design and remarkable style, this is undoubtedly a superyacht to look out for during the Monaco Yacht Show this September.