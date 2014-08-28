Alyssa will be one of the 40 newly launched yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show and one of three new launches confirmed this week to attend the events across Port Hercules from September 24th – 27th.

Shortly after delivering the 37.92m motor yacht So’Mar, the launch and delivery of Alyssa confirms Tansu’s position as a unique shipyard which is undergoing increased activity with an increasing global focus on yachts with true style and character.