Cutlass is the fifth signed contract in one year, and the second time in the shipyard’s history that a woman passionate about art and design has been attracted by the sharp lines of this series combined with the quality and award-winning design synonymous with Tansu Yachts.

Hull number six of the 39 metre Mothership series, semi-displacement superyacht Cutlass combines Dutch engineering with Tansu’s recognised build quality. An original design concept by Tansu Yachts with naval architecture and engineering by Diana Yacht Design.

Sales broker David Legrand of Fraser Yachts Monaco says: “Hot on the heels of the sale of Bartender earlier this year the sale of Cutlass marks a new chapter in the continued success story and confirms the solid value of Tansu Yachts in the current unstable economic market. Providing state of the art exterior and interior design by Riza Tansu, high quality construction, timely deliveries and reliable engineering, Tansu Yachts has proven itself as a world-class shipyard.”