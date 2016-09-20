This new order brings the total number of yachts under construction at Tansu to a total of five, with the latest modern and cutting-edge project entering the shipyard.

Using the same Cuda Class platform as So’Mar, the Tansu Design Studio is responsible from the concept to the exterior and interior styling with Naval architecture and Engineering by Diana Yacht Design.

From what the initial photos of the design look like, the sharp and angular design will be a formidable sight on the water and with sound architecture and engineering by Diana Yacht Design, a comfortable journey at a top speed of 21 knots.

While little is known about Project Thunderbolt, we look forward to bringing you more updates on the exciting new project as they emerge.