Ouranos belongs to the Italian shipyard’s Nadara Series and is the largest composite tri-deck planning yacht ever built.

“She is the third motor yacht of these dimensions which joins the other nine launched in the last three years, with an exponential growth in the technical and aesthetical qualities,” explains Giovanni Costantino, Chairman and Managing Director of Admiral Tecnomar Group.

Painted a rather alluring Blu Carintia, Ouranos features very strong external lines and innovates with a full beam forward area to guarantee huge internal spaces and allow natural light to soak in. Ouranos’ lay out and interior design were drawn up by the in-house Tecnomar design studio Centro Stile on the owner’s request and expertly combines comfort and space.

Her main deck creates a large open area to embrace an ample main saloon and dining area, whilst the owner’s area forward holds a spacious master suite, study and a small gym. The upper deck accommodates a huge saloon, featuring a bar and a living, the wheelhouse whereas the lower deck can accommodate guests in five cabins.