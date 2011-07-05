Featuring a captivating external design, Aurora boasts a white hull with a red, blue and grey stripe on the waterline and a host of stylish metal grids on the aft to generate a more contemporary look.

Giovanni Costantino, President and CEO of Tecnomar Group, says, “This yacht has extraordinary interior space for its category and remarkable quality of details and finishes, confirming the new style and building direction taken by the shipyard.”

Designed to utilize space and optimize the use of natural light by the in-house Tecnomar Centro Stile studio, Aurora was built to RINA class and personalized to the owner’s taste by combining comfort, space and high quality craftsmanship.

The main deck hosts the main saloon, the dining area, the galley and the wheelhouse whilst the rear section of the yacht offers a self-contained crew area with three cabins. The five cabins on the lower deck include the full beam master suite, two doubles and two single cabins which can be accessed through the main central staircase.

Her external spaces are surprisingly open for a yacht of this size, ideal for relaxing in the Jacuzzi or sun pads or dining with up to ten guests on the cockpits transforming dining table which drops down to convert to a wide sunbathing area.

From the saloon you can access the sun deck which has generous sun awnings, full length sofas, sun mattresses and a shady lunch and cocktail area.

Powered by dual CAT C32 ACERT diesel engines of 1825hp each, Aurora can reach a top speed of 26 knots and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 22 knots.