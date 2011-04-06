Nadara is the high-quality planing line from Tecnomar, constructed in composite materials and available in 30m, 38m and 45m models.

Designed by Shipyard’s Style Centre, the new Nadara model is comfortable, offers unmatched stability on the water, state-of-the-art technology, elegance and an impressively high performance capability.

Her exterior design is elegantly simple with an aggressive and sporty edge, characteristic of the Tecnomar style. The Nadara 30’s layout has been put together to offer the best cruising experience to all on board.

Measuring 7.2m, the Nadara 30 superyacht also offers one of the widest beams in comparison to any thirty metre yacht in the world.

The Nadara 30 is now scheduled for delivery in Summer 2012.