Due to high demand, this year’s show will be extended to cover six days and will take place in three idyllic locations; Nelson’s Dockyard Marina in English Harbour, Falmouth Harbour Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina located in Falmouth Harbour.

Running from the 6th – 11th December, the Antigua Charter Show will act as a central hub for charter brokers and press in order to strengthen the structure of the charter industry and help promote the beautiful charter area that is the Caribbean.

The exhibitors of the 2010 Antigua Charter Show range from the largest central agents to charter representatives of the world’s finest yachting destinations.

To get an idea of the calibre of charter yachts in attendance this year, see the Largest Yachts of the Antigua Charter Show or visit our Antigua pages to see the areas featured charter yachts.

Superyachts.com will be bringing you interviews and updates from the show, as and when they happen.