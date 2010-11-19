As always, the Antigua Yacht Show will take place at the Nelson’s Dockyard Marina in the beautiful setting of English Harbour alongside the Falmouth Harbour Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina in Falmouth Harbour. Embracing one of the industries foremost Charter shows, over 140 exhibitors will showcase the finest yachts on the market and offer clients and visitors the most amazing charter opportunities.

On December the 5th the doors will open for yacht, exhibitor and event registrations and final preparations for the opening of the 49th edition of the Antigua Yacht Show will begin. Spread over six days this year, the marinas will open for viewing on Monday 6th at 9:00am - offering the breath-taking sight of 118 magnificent superyachts spread across three marinas.

In the evening the Antigua Charter Yacht Show Welcome Dinner will take place at the Copper & Lumber Store Hotel, marking a prestigious opening to the premier charter event.

The next day will play host to special informative seminars with a talk on ‘Cruising Turkey’ from Cem Boz of Contact Turkey and Wine Tasting for Captains and Chefs help by sponsors Le Gout Du Vin of St. Martin. During the night at Falmouth Harbour, brokers, press and vendors will be invited to a special evening of yacht viewing, taking in a selection of yachts from the Nicholson, Bartram & Brakenhoff and IYC Charter Fleet.

On the Wednesday 8th, the American Yacht Charter Association will hold their semi-annual charter meeting at the Inn at English Harbour alongside a number of events held by specific brokers at the Antigua Yacht Club Marina.

The Edmiston Big Wednesday will offer invited press and brokers onboard Atmosphere, Teleost and Tiara throughout the evening, where as the Northrop & Johnson, Richleigh Yachts and Camper & Nicholsons yacht hops will also be taking place.

Talks on ‘Cruising the Pacific’ will take place on Thursday 9th whilst the results from the Concours de Chef judging will be tallied. Throughout the week, world class judges will scour yachts and chefs in the show’s gourmet competition and will award the best chef and yacht at a champagne reception.

On the Saturday, specially invited agents will take a micro-charter around the glistening shores of Antigua to sample the true reason why the Caribbean is one of the foremost charter destinations in the world; offering amazing cruising opportunities among the Leeward Islands and the beautiful atmosphere of the Caribbean.