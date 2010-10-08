Interviewing the likes of Espen Oeino, Kevin Bonnie, Thierry Voisin, Donald Starkey, Luca Bassani, Patrick Coote, Jonathan Beckett and many others, gave us a perfectly clear image of how the Monaco Yacht Show has been a stable calendar event in the superyacht industry for 20 years and how the superyacht industry has been faring.

Since the show, key industry representatives have offered their perspective on the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show.

Francois van Well of Merle Wood & Associates said, “There was a fantastic display of superyachts at the Monaco Yacht Show and there has never been anything like it in the past. The number of superyachts per square mile was amazing … There were a few serious clients and it shows that there is an interest and people are coming out and looking at boats again. It is at the early stages and we are maybe at the verge of turning the market again.”

Mark Duncan from Yachting Partners International added, “Being only a few weeks after the Show, it is too early to tell how much solid business has been generated for YPI from this year’s Monaco Yacht Show however as a Group we definitely noticed a lot more activity and interest than has been seen over the last few years, and from people interested in the yachts and looking for opportunities to buy.

A strong, positive and busy show with the right mix of the right yachts, the right people and a genuine interest to do some business.”

Julia Stewart from Imperial stated “The Monaco Yacht Show was incredibly busy. Bel Abri was very popular and we concluded the sale and construction of the Amels 199 just before the show.” Imperial signed a new contract for the first ever Amels 199 superyacht to be built, emphasising exciting activity at the show and going some way to prove ever increasing interest in the superyacht market. Imperial are expecting a very busy charter season, making Bel Abri available for charter in the Caribbean this winter.

News from the show consisted of All Ocean Yachts announcing new 90’ and 100’ Explorer Yacht models, Feadship unveiling a new super-green superyacht concept, Breathe, alongside Espen Oeino releasing his designs for the super-fast 38m motor yacht and Monaco Yachting & Technologies introducing a whole fleet of yachts currently under construction.

With a hive of activity taking place over the four days of the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, visitors were surrounded by a fleet of stunning superyachts and a wealth of exhibitors from across the world.

After the tough few years behind us, visitors, brokers and industry representatives witnessed what could very well be the increase in activity, interest and the rising recovery of the superyacht market.