The Second Pendennis Cup will be held from August 9th – 14th in Falmouth. There is only two weeks until the Pendennis Cup takes place, seven superyachts have been confirmed with many more interested.

With over 200 crew visiting for the week’s racing and another 150 guests the event will provide plenty of excitement and entertainment on and off the water.

Combining classic beauty and power when at full sail, these yachts will provide an impressive spectacle as they race in and around Falmouth Bay. The largest yacht to attend so far will be the impressive 55m Adela going down to the smallest which is the 15m Pinuccia.

The Cup will be managed by the Port of Falmouth Sailing Association and the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club who have designed several different courses, each one challenging the yachts to exploit their full potential and provide five days of exhilarating racing.

Among the yachts confirmed for the race are the 55m Adela, the 38 Mariette of 1915, the 38m Mariquita, the 26m Velacarina and the 15m Tomahawk, Pinuccia and Amigo.

The Pendennis Cup runs from Monday 9th to Saturday 14th August, with the boats setting sail daily from Port Pendennis Marina between 9-10am. Each race will begin at 11:00am with the boats returning to the marina at about 3:00pm