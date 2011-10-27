Amongst the largest yachts at the show will be a flotilla of well over 200 yachts ranging from 10’ tenders and sport boats to 248’ behemoth luxury yachts; not to mention an army of world class exhibitors such as Feadship, Merle Wood, Perini Navi, YPI, Lürssen, Oceanco, Palmer Johnson to name a few. .

Running from the 27th of October to the 30th, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is the largest yacht shows in regards to sheer volume of space and one of the most established events in the superyacht calendar.

Fort Lauderdale comes just a month after the world renowned Monaco Yacht Show, so with the Superyacht Industry now gearing up for one last push toward recovery, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show should offer an interesting end to the 2011 Boat Show season.

Superyachts.com will be dockside at the show and will be providing the breaking news, as and when it happens.