The Tullett Prebon London International Boat Show is located in the centre of London’s Royal Docks and has marked the start of a brand new year by introducing more than 1,000 boats, both indoors and on the Thames.

The London Boat Show has already broken records on opening by presenting the brand new 32m Princess superyacht – the heaviest yacht ever to be lifted into the show. This superyacht is making its world debut at the event and will be the largest yacht to be displayed in the halls of the ExCeL centre.

Battling blizzards to reach the show, the magnificent 32m Princess superyacht has proudly finished its journey and will be on display for the duration of the show, running from the 7th-16th of January.

Throughout the ten days of the show, exhibitors from across the world will showcase products, services and equipment alongside a whole fleet of boats from kayaks and dinghies to the new Sunseeker 88 and the impressive line of Azimut-Benetti and CRN superyachts.