The scene is now set for the start of the fourth edition of the world renowned regatta, taking place over four days against the stunning backdrop of Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

The regatta, which is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, was opened today by the world leading Perini Navi shipyard and will run until the 4th of September.

Fleet racing will take place over three days with courses measuring up to 40 miles, set against the crystalline waters and granite islands of the La Maddalena archipelago.

The fleet of superyachts present this week incredible superyachts such as Fidelis, Salute, and the previous winner of the last two Perini Navi Cup’s, The Maltese Falcon.

Owner’s now face a challenging three days of racing over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a complete social programme which includes a Pommery champagne reception, a cocktail competition between participating yachts, the Rolex gala dinner and the Quadrivio regatta part at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s Clubhouse.